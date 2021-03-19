UPDATE: Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says ‘police impersonator’ was actual officer

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a reported ‘police impersonator’ was actually an officer.

On Friday, the MCSO says investigators were able to determine the incident was a lawful police stop, but a fully uniformed, on-duty officer, who was driving a fully marked patrol vehicle.

“We want to thank the members of the community that called in with tips regarding this matter as many of them provided investigators information that allowed them to quickly resolve this incident,” said Sheriff Edward Wilk.

No other details were released by the sheriff’s office.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of a police impersonator in the Newberry and Engadine areas.

According to the sheriffs office, a man driving an unmarked blue Chevy Tahoe equipped with a brush guard, emergency lights and spotlights pulled a woman over in the area of H-40 and Krause Road in Garfield Township Thursday.

The police impersonator made the woman perform field sobriety tests. He was wearing blue clothing without a nametag, patches or badge.

The impersonator is described as a white male in his late 20′s or early 30′s, 5′10″, thin to medium build and clean shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (906) 643-1165 or Central Dispatch at (906) 495-2142.

