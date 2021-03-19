LMAS: COVID-19 still present in eastern UP communities

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The LMAS District Health Department is providing a community update Friday.

That full update is below.

From March 11 through March 19, 2021, the counties of Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft added 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 11 probable cases.

Certainly not the large increases we experienced last fall, but a reminder that the virus is still here, and until a majority of the population is vaccinated, there will remain a risk of infection, and for some, serious COVID disease leading to long term health problems or death.

Another concern is that two cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been identified in Marquette County, with no known association and no travel out of the area. These numbers indicate there is community spread in the region of this variant.

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant is 50 percent more transmissible, adding to the urgency of getting more people vaccinated. The three COVID vaccines available in the United States have shown some protection against the variant. Any residents in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties, age 16 and older can sign-up on the vaccination waitlists at LMASDHD.org.

Those with medical conditions will be prioritized. All previous priority groups are still able to get vaccinated as well. If you have recently returned from a winter home and still need to be vaccinated, please get on our lists for scheduling.

Once someone is fully vaccinated – two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or after the single dose of Johnson and Johnson, that person will not need to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID. If you or a family member needs assistance accessing the waitlists in any of our counties, please call our offices Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Alger: 906-387-2297

Luce: 906-293-5107

Mackinac: 906-643-1100

Schoolcraft: 906-341-6951

You may also reach us through Messenger at Facebook.com/LMASDHD.

COVID testing is available at the LMAS Regional Lab in Newberry, Monday through Friday. Call 906-293-5107 ext 363 to make an appointment. There is no cost to be tested. Testing is also available at the four hospitals in the LMAS counties.

The best chance we have to get past the pandemic is to continue to follow the mitigation protocols and for the majority of us, age 16 and over, to be vaccinated.

