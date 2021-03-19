IRS changes federal tax filing deadline to May 17

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The IRS has extended the deadline to file and pay federal taxes from April 15 to May 17.

The State of Michigan announced on March 19 that it will also extend its deadline to May 17.

“I’m happy to announce that we are giving Michiganders extra time on their taxes this year,” says Governor Whitmer. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, and by moving the income tax payment date, I hope families have the buffer they need to get their finances in order. I am grateful for the money going out to Michiganders under the American Rescue Plan and proud of the state-level pandemic relief we’ve delivered to families and small businesses. Together, we’ll build our economy back better.”

H&R Block in Marquette says there are some changes being made in the way refunds are calculated based on some new laws. For more information and continued updates on on the new changes, visit the IRS website.

As for those who have already filed their taxes, the IRS says not to file amendments.

‘They’re asked not to do anything more, and to trust that IRS is going to try to fix everything as best they can without any further effort on the taxpayers part,” says Marquette H&R Block Senior Tax Specialist G.G. Gordon. “But it doesn’t sound like that’s gonna even begin until after May 17th.”

