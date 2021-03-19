Iron River bar owner, Florence County sheriff reminds people to not drive under the influence

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -River North Pub and Grill owner Mike McCarthy says nighttime business is going well at his bar in Iron River, but recently he’s noticed a difference at closing time.

“People will kind of group together, and say, ‘Hey, let’s continue partying and let’s go on to Wisconsin,’ which is very close to where we’re at,” he said.

And the reason? Michigan bars must close by 11 p.m. local time, whereas the bordering state’s curfew is 2 a.m.

McCarthy says he is all for supporting other business but has noticed some of his customers, not getting to the next bar, even after he says he warns them to make sure they have a designated driver.

“Sometimes they’re doing it right, but sometimes they’re not,” he added.

McCarthy says that has caused some car accidents in Iron County and he wants people to be more safe.

“We’re at more than a dozen people, with more deaths than we know of. These are our patrons, that are either injured or lost their lives, that crossed the border to continue the party, not responsibly,” he explained.

Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller says he has seen a few more people than normal, at some of those bordering bars and reminds everyone to have a plan.

“Have a designated driver, go out and have fun, enjoy, but don’t drive under the influence,” said the sheriff.

Sheriff Miller also wants to let people know, marijuana is legal in Michigan, but not in Wisconsin and it is illegal to drive high as well.

“It’s still an arrest-able offense; It’s the same a drunk driving,” said the sheriff.

Both, hope the community will think twice about driving under the influence.

