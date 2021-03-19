Fugitive arrested in Kincheloe following police pursuit

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fugitive has been arrested in Chippewa County following an attempted traffic stop and police pursuit Thursday.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle March 18 in Kincheloe, but the vehicle instead sped away, eventually crashing into an electric pole. The sheriff’s office said the suspect then fled on foot.

During the investigation, evidence was collected to identify the driver as 40-year-old Anthony Robert Rodriguez, of Kincheloe.

A search warrant was obtained for a Kincheloe home where it was believed Kincheloe was hiding. Rodriguez was located when the search warrant was presented to the house, arrested and taken to the Chippewa Co Correctional Facility.

Rodriguez was wanted on and arrested for:

Felony Narcotics Warrant (Cocaine)

3 different FTA Warrants

Rodriguez was arraigned in the 91st District Court on Friday, March 19, on the following charges related to the March 18 incident:

Flee and Elude. 3rd Degree

Lying to a Peace Officer

Driving on a Suspended License

Reckless Driving

Failure to report an accident

He is also a habitual offender.

Kinross Police Department, the Michigan State Police and MSP K-9 Unit, Sault Tribal Police Department and Central Dispatch assisted the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and arrest.

