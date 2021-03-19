Fire risk to kick off spring

High pressure dominates for a few days. This keeps us sunny and dry through Sunday. A southerly wind will increase with gusts around 30mph this weekend. Avoid burning dry brush. Temperatures will be well above normal in the 50s. Then, a front moves in for Monday and some scattered showers through Tuesday. Our next system comes in on Wednesday out of the central plains with widespread rain and potentially some mix.

Today: Sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Breezy, sunny, and warmer

>Highs: Near 60° on the west end, 50s elsewhere, coolest along Lake Michigan

Sunday: Clouds increasing during the day turning mostly cloudy and staying breezy. Showers during the evening on the west end

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s west, low 50s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers early on

>Highs: Upper 40s to around 50°

Tuesday: Cloudy with more scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Wednesday: Widespread rain with some mix on the west end

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

