Advertisement

Fire risk to kick off spring

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure dominates for a few days. This keeps us sunny and dry through Sunday. A southerly wind will increase with gusts around 30mph this weekend. Avoid burning dry brush. Temperatures will be well above normal in the 50s. Then, a front moves in for Monday and some scattered showers through Tuesday. Our next system comes in on Wednesday out of the central plains with widespread rain and potentially some mix.

Today: Sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Breezy, sunny, and warmer

>Highs: Near 60° on the west end, 50s elsewhere, coolest along Lake Michigan

Sunday: Clouds increasing during the day turning mostly cloudy and staying breezy. Showers during the evening on the west end

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s west, low 50s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers early on

>Highs: Upper 40s to around 50°

Tuesday: Cloudy with more scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Wednesday: Widespread rain with some mix on the west end

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
MDHHS issues new orders on arena capacity, youth sports COVID-19 testing
Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking
UPDATE: Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says ‘police impersonator’ was actual officer
Brian McEachern mugshot
State Police dispatch supervisor arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD says Lakeview Arena is possible COVID-19 exposure site

Latest News

60-degree highs possible, but dry-windy combo elevates fire danger
Winding up for a warm and breezy start to spring this weekend
Chilly subfreezing morning temps to rise to daytime highs in the mid-40s to 50s
Spring warmth begins Friday with abundant sunshine
wildfire danger
A brisk day before the warm up
Daytime highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s under a northerly breeze
Overnight cloudiness giving way to more sunshine Thursday