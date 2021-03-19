Finlandia softball swings into a sweep of the Knights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WLUC) - The bats came alive as the Finlandia University softball team (2-4) swept Martin Luther (0-2) 8-3 and 10-2, Friday afternoon at UNW Field. The Lions had 21 hits on the day.

Game 1

In the first inning, walks to senior Harlie Caster, junior Melanie Torres and senior Kyndell Coffman loaded the bases with two outs. Junior Jaden Matthews ripped a single to center field to score Caster and Torres.

The Lions would score five runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Matthews had four hits and drove in three runs and junior Rheanna Bain had three hits and drove in three runs. In the first inning, Caster stole her 100th career base, the first player in program history to do that. In the circle, Caster (1-2) gave up 10 hits, seven runs, three earned, walked one and struck out five in seven innings.

For Martin Luther, Lisa Hoffer had four hits and drove in two runs. Brett Burger (0-1) gave up 11 hits, eight runs, walked six and struck out three in seven innings.

Game 2

In the first inning, Bain walked, stole second and scored on a single by Torres. Martin Luther used two hits and an error to score a run in the third.

In the bottom of the third, Caster singled and stole second. Senior Cassy Lopez sent her home on a double down the left field line. Another double down the left field line, this one from Torres pushed Lopez across the plate to make it 3-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lions pushed the lead to 8-2 with two on and two outs. Torres singled up the middle to clear the bases and end the game.

For Finlandia, Torres had three hits and drove in four runs while Caster and junior Malone Hiebert had two hits each. In the circle Coffman (1-2) gave up three hits, two runs with neither earned and struck out five in five innings.

For Martin Luther, Hoffer had two hits. Megan Pung (0-1) gave up eight hits, six runs, walked four and struck out four in four innings.

Finlandia is off until Sunday, Mar. 28 when they play Northland on the road. The games are scheduled to start at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m., CST, respectively.

