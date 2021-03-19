Finlandia drops two softball games in Minnesota

MANAKTO, Minn. (WLUC) - Senior Kyndell Coffman had three hits as the Finlandia University softball team (0-4) closed out the Vikings Classic, Thursday morning at the MSU Dome. The Lions lost to Concordia-Moorhead (6-5) and Gustavus Adolphus (3-3).

Concordia Moorhead 7, Finlandia 1

Concordia Moorhead got out early scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. In the bottom half, senior Harlie Caster walked, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. A ground ball by senior Cassy Lopez drove Caster in.

In the third and fifth innings, the Lions had a runner on base but left them stranded. The Cobbers scored four runs over the last two innings to put the game away.

For Finlandia, Caster (0-2) gave up 10 hits, seven runs, three earned, walked one and struck out three in seven innings.

For Concordia Moorhead, Kate Wensloff had four hits. Amber Taylor (5-0) gave up three hits, one run which was unearned, walked one and struck out three in six innings.

Gustavus Adolphus 6, Finlandia 2

The game was scoreless until Gustavus Adolphus scored twice in the bottom of the third inning. In the top of the fourth, junior Rheanna Bain singled with one out.

Junior Melanie Torres singled to right center field to score Bain. Senior Kyndell Coffman singled to put two on with one out. The Golden Gusties got the next two batters out; then scored three runs in the bottom half to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Coffman had two hits. In the circle (0-2), she gave up 11 hits, six runs with five earned, walked one and struck out one in six innings.

For Gustavus Adolphus, Sierra Meyer had three hits and scored two runs. Piper Otto (2-0) gave up five hits, two runs, walked one and struck out 11 in six innings.

Finlandia will play Martin Luther, Friday, March 19. The games are scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., CST, respectively.

