Diabetes Alert Day coming in March

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - March 23 is Diabetes Alert Day. It’s a chance to raise awareness of the disease affecting more than 34 million people nationwide.

The American Diabetes Association encourages everyone to assess their risk for diabetes and talk with their doctor and even schedule a fasting blood sugar test. The ADA says nearly one in five adults living with diabetes, don’t even know they have it.

“Uncontrolled diabetes, having those high blood sugars floating around all the time, that’s a leading cause of blindness, a leading cause of kidney failure, leading cause of lower limb amputations and also people with those high blood sugars have more heart attacks and strokes,” said Ann Constance, from the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network.

The numbers are even higher for those with pre-diabetes. More than 84 percent of people who are pre diabetic don’t know it.

