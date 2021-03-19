Advertisement

City of Marquette closes popular road during evenings to save migrating salamanders

Peter White Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. every night.
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership and NMU’s Biology Department are partnering with the City of Marquette to close Peter White Drive on Presque Isle during peak times of the Blue Spotted Salamanders’ migration.

Peter White Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. every night from March 15 - April 15.

The salamanders migrate across the road in the evenings during spring to lay eggs in the swamp near the lake.

In 2019, a study found that 400 salamanders were being killed by cars each year on that road. The act of closing the drive started last year, and it drastically decreased the deaths.

“In 2020, our first year of closing this stretch of the road, we only found 3 salamander fatalities,” says GLCC Program Manager Tyler Penrod. “So it really did a great job, and it’s something that the Marquette Community can be really proud of.”

Penrod says the road will be open for walking and biking, but reminds the public to watch out for the salamanders.

