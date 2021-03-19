Advertisement

Blood drive to benefit U.P. Health Systems

All collected will stay in the U.P.
Blood drives have become a part of the Covid response.
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - AirMedCare Network is hosting a blood drive for U.P. Health Systems this Friday from noon until four p.m. in the Guardian Flight hangar behind OSF St. Francis Hospital. You’re asked to schedule an appointment ahead of time and come to the hangar with a photo ID and a mask.

If you’ve had COVID-19, you can donate blood if it’s been at least two weeks since your last symptom. If you’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine, it must be at least 48 hours since you received it. All blood donated on Friday will stay in the U.P.

“You are providing blood to potentially your friends, your neighbors, your family, your community. So it’s really, really a great way to support the community,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, membership manager for AirMedCare Network and Guardian Flight.

To schedule an appointment, call Carrie at (906) 241-3855. If this Friday doesn’t work with your schedule, AirMedCare Network will have blood drives every month for the rest of this year.

