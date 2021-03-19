Birchview Elementary students rewarded with dodgeball match against Principal

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Birchview Elementary school in Ishpeming had fun this afternoon. They got to take on their principal in a game of dodgeball as a reward for a penny war.

One of the second grade classes won the contest and played the principal and the school’s P.E. Teacher who were dressed as a banana and an ear of corn.

“The idea behind the whole thing is to promote reading and one of the ways were able to do that is extend equity and extend access to books that represent all walks of life,” said Principal Matthew Byce.

“It was a really fun opportunity to create a memory that they got to throw dodgeballs at their teacher and the principal and kind of have a good moment especially with this type of school year that we’ve had,” said P.E. Teacher Ryan Reichel.

The winning class won by just six cents however, they did loose the dodgeball games 3 to 0.

