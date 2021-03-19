Baraga pig farmer receives favorable ruling in fifth court case

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A case that has been in and out of court since 2012 has received another ruling, according to documents from the Michigan State Court of Appeals.

Baraga County pig farmer Roger Turunen has been a part of a legal battle with the DNR over several pigs that the Michigan DNR claim are Russian Wild Boar. According a TV6 story from 2019, the Turunens argued in court that the pigs were domestic, and not wild. A state court ruled in Turunen’s favor in 2019, but the Department of Natural resources filed an appeal to this decision.

The Court of Appeals remained in agreement with the 2019 bench trial decision that the eight pigs, which had all died prior to the trial, were not unlawful. The court did rule, however, that the Invasive Species Order (ISO) was constitutional, a reversal of the previous case that declared the ISO was unconstitutionally applied. The court also ruled that, despite the fact that all of the pigs are now dead, the questions raised by the court still stand and the matter is not moot.

According to court documents, the ISO remains constitutional because distinguishing features of the invasive wild boar species was listed on the DNR website, where Turunen and other farmers could find them.

ORIGINAL STORY: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/content/news/Allowed-to-keep-their-pigs-Baraga-County-farmer-wins-appeal-560188801.html

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.