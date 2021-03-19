162 new corrections officers join MDOC

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) welcomed 162 new corrections officers as members of the O’Bell T. Winn Academy class. Graduation ceremonies took place March 5 in the Upper Peninsula and March 19 in the Lower Peninsula. Recruits will now complete eight weeks of on-the-job training at their assigned facilities.

“Today, we celebrate the graduates of the O’Bell T. Winn Academy class as they join the Michigan Department of Corrections,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These officers are beginning their careers in public service demonstrating great courage and tenacity. I know that these new officers will do their duty with honor, dedicating themselves to the communities they serve.”

The Lower Peninsula graduates attended a graduation ceremony at the Ramada Hotel and Conference center in Lansing earlier today. Family and friends were able to watch through Facebook Live. Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington and class namesake, retired Warden Tom Winn, addressed the recruits and offered them words of advice.

“I am proud to welcome the O’Bell T. Winn Academy class to our department,” said Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “Corrections officers have a vital role within our department. They are essential to maintaining public safety. These brave individuals join the department in making an impact on those they serve and their communities. I look forward to welcoming even more new officers in the future.”

Under the Governor’s budget recommendation for the coming fiscal year, the department will be able to hire 800 new correctional officers. So far this fiscal year, the department has hired 348 new officers.

The department’s training program is among the most comprehensive in the country and includes eight weeks of classroom instruction, along with eight weeks of on-the-job training where new employees are paired with a veteran corrections officer.

The department hosts academies quarterly. The next training academy begins April 19 in the Upper Peninsula and May 5 in the Lower Peninsula. Those interested in joining the Academy can get more information and apply on the department’s website, www.michigan.gov/corrections.

