Spring wildfire risk

Fire danger is high this spring because of the lack of winter snowfall
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department warns you of high fire danger this spring.

Here’s a few things to keep in mind as we head into a dry season: do not throw cigarette butts on the ground, move any flammable liquids away from sources of heat, and avoid burning in windy conditions.

Firefighter Chase Stevens advises you to keep a water supply or fire extinguisher near you at all times when you are burning items outdoors.

“With it being such a light winter, and there not being that whole lotta snow on the ground, we’re gonna look at less precipitation into the ground. Which in turn is going to make everything dry. So that puts us at risk for wildfires,” explains Stevens.

The Marquette City Fire Department reminds you to check the batteries on your smoke alarm.

They can help you install a new one if necessary.

