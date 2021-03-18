MarquetteNow hosting tournament of bar, restaurants’ dishes and drinks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The website MarquetteNow has joined in the madness of March with it’s own tournament for Marquette County.

Marquette County Madness pits the best menu items from local businesses in a friendly bracket style competition. Whether it’s a particular craft brew, waffle fries or some tasty breadsticks, you can vote online for your favorite menu item.

The creators of MarquetteNow say this is more than a friendly competition.

“We want it to be friendly and we want the businesses to have fun with it, but we also want to use this time to promote businesses and maybe you’ll learn about a new menu item that some people in town have be liking now for a long time, but now you’ll get the chance [to try it],” said MarquetteNow Co-creater, Doug Lindblom. “So, we hope that people will use this opportunity to find a new business to support or visit an old favorite.”

You can vote online as many times as you wish. The Marquette County Madness tournament is open through the month of March. .Learn more on the MarquetteNow Facebook page.

