Larson’s Pine Creek Greenhouse expands, ready for spring

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Planting is in full swing at the Larson’s Pine Creek Greenhouse, in Iron Mountain. Owner, Rick Larson, says he began this endeavor in 2002, and throughout the years it has flourished, just like his plants and his love for gardening.

“If you turn a hobby into a business, it’s going to do very, very well because you are always going to try to make it better, and that’s what I’ve done and that’s what happened to this place,” he explained.

Larson says he grew up in the area and worked on a farm; That’s when he decided he would build a greenhouse.

“Business has been exploding the last 6-7 years, we’ve been really going,” said Larson.

With all that planting, the owners felt they needed a bit more space, so they added a 5th greenhouse.

“Now, I’ve got to increase my growing capacity by 25 to 27%,” he said.

Larson says now, there is a total of 15,000 square feet of greenhouse space. This means more vegetables, flats of flowers and different hanging baskets to pick from. He says planting more, hasn’t been difficult, because his family including his wife and grandkids also have a green thumb.

“We did like 300 and some more baskets this year than last. Those are all planted ourselves,” he explained.

And many of the flowers are already starting to bloom, meaning spring is here.

“I got a lot of stuff growing already, it’s super healthy. I made a few more changes that I make every year to tweak it,” said Larson.

The greenhouse will be open the last Saturday of April.

