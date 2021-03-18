Iron Mountain VA permitting some visitation for inpatient veterans
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is permitting pre-scheduled visitation for veterans in their longer-term care Community Living Center as well as their fourth floor inpatient ward.
Visits can be scheduled Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. C.T. with the following restrictions:
- Scheduled visits must be pre-arranged with the applicable nursing staff.
- One visitor at a time per veteran/resident.
- Duration of visits will be no more than one hour.
- No visitors under the age of 18.
- Visitors must be screened prior to the visit for fever, any symptoms, consistent with COVID-19, or for known exposure to someone to someone with COVID-19.
- Visitors must wear a face mask during the visit and maintain social distancing.
Visitors should not come if they are not feeling well, have had any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or have been exposed to anyone that has COVID-19.
To schedule a visit, please call the following numbers between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. C.T. Monday through Friday:
- For a resident of the Community Living Center call (906) 774-3300
- For an inpatient on the 4 East inpatient ward call (906) 774-33--, Ext. 32361
This decision comes after a year long visitor restriction to VA community living centers and inpatient units put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve tried to keep veterans socially engaged with activities here, throughout the pandemic; Our staff has done a really great job, but having visitors is going to be a tremendous boost for our veterans,” said Brad Nelson, the public affairs officer at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.
