Iron Mountain VA permitting some visitation for inpatient veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is permitting pre-scheduled visitation for veterans in their longer-term care Community Living Center as well as their fourth floor inpatient ward.

Visits can be scheduled Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. C.T. with the following restrictions:

Scheduled visits must be pre-arranged with the applicable nursing staff.

One visitor at a time per veteran/resident.

Duration of visits will be no more than one hour.

No visitors under the age of 18.

Visitors must be screened prior to the visit for fever, any symptoms, consistent with COVID-19, or for known exposure to someone to someone with COVID-19.

Visitors must wear a face mask during the visit and maintain social distancing.

Visitors should not come if they are not feeling well, have had any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or have been exposed to anyone that has COVID-19.

To schedule a visit, please call the following numbers between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. C.T. Monday through Friday:

For a resident of the Community Living Center call (906) 774-3300

For an inpatient on the 4 East inpatient ward call (906) 774-33--, Ext. 32361

This decision comes after a year long visitor restriction to VA community living centers and inpatient units put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve tried to keep veterans socially engaged with activities here, throughout the pandemic; Our staff has done a really great job, but having visitors is going to be a tremendous boost for our veterans,” said Brad Nelson, the public affairs officer at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

