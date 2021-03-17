Advertisement

Stand in solidarity with childhood cancer patients

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is hosting a head shaving fundraiser for childhood cancer research in Marquette this Saturday
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday for the first time in Marquette, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation is hosting a head shaving fundraiser.

Volunteer Tim Eagan says bald heads are a way to spread awareness while standing in solidarity with children battling cancer.

Those who brave the shave are asked to donate 50 dollars to the foundation.

All proceeds go directly towards grants for childhood cancer research.

“Anyone can participate in the fundraiser. We ask them to register online, stbaldricks.org. Look for Pete’s Barber Shop, and they can register as a team if family and friends or neighbors want to get involved. Or they can sign up as an individual,” Eagan adds.

The fundraiser is this Saturday from two to six PM at Pete’s Barber Shop in Marquette.

Click the link here to sign up or donate.

