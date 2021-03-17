St. Patrick’s Day snowflakes

As a disturbance clears the region to our south, some light snow will move through across the west and southern areas of Upper Michigan. Then, a dry cold front moves from north to south tonight and high pressure sinks in tomorrow clearing clouds. A sunny, dry, and warm stretch remains for the rest of the week through the weekend. The pattern becomes active with rain returning early next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs”: Upper 30s, low 40s

Thursday: Clouds decreasing with skies becoming sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s north, near 40 south

Friday: Sunny, dry, and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Sunny, dry, and much warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Monday: Cloudy with a few scattered showers

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.