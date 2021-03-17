Advertisement

Resolution adopted in favor of Michigan wolf hunt

The resolution was adopted by the Delta County Commissioners without opposition.
The state’s allocated quota is 119, while 81 wolves were allocated to Ojibwe Tribes.
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On January third, wolves were taken off the endangered species list and now some Upper Peninsula residents are calling for a wolf harvest season.

“We need to manage the wolves and they need to be managed at a level that is not too detrimental to other activities,” said Bob Barron, a Delta County Commissioner for District 5.

Rory Mattson from the Delta Conservation District says it’s strictly to manage the wolf population for our economy, not to kill all the wolves. On Tuesday he brought a resolution to the Delta County Board of Commissioners.

“The county commissioners I want to get involved because of the local economic picture that hunting, and hunting seasons, especially deer, used to bring to the Upper Peninsula,” said Rory Mattson, natural resources professional and CEO of Delta Conservation District.

Mattson says the U.P. has lost 50,000 deer hunters in the last nearly 20 years and about half a billion dollars in revenue because of it – all due to wolves killing too many deer.

The resolution passed without opposition and was also supported by UPSA and Hunter Nation.

“We’re not an organization of ‘kill them all’, we’re an organization of sound management and by the way the wolf population is in Michigan, Michigan should move beyond a protective strategy to a management strategy,” said Jay Fish, state director for Hunter Nation.

Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) is also in favor of a wolf hunt.

“Habitat restoration and things like that all benefit the wolf population as well and are good for our economy as a whole,” said Senator McBroom.

The state director for the Humane Society of the United States says allowing a wolf hunt would destabilize wolf packs.

“Plus, the fact that Michigan voters have twice voted against a wolf hunt and Michigan’s tribal communities don’t support a wolf hunt. The evidence is overwhelming that it’s not warranted,” said Molly Tamulevich, state director for the Humane Society of the United States.

Now the Delta County Commissioners will send the resolution to all counties in the U.P with hopes to then send it to state legislatures.

