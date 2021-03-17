Advertisement

Red Wings snaps Carolina’s eight game winning streak

Erne scores twice
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored twice, Jonathan Bernier made 35 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped Carolina’s eight-game win streak with a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. Robby Fabbri snapped a tie midway through the second period, sending rebuilding Detroit to just its ninth win in 30 games. The Hurricanes entered the game only one point shy of the NHL leaders. Nino Niederreiter and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigation in Negaunee
UPDATE: Two arrested after standoff with Michigan State Police in Negaunee Township
COVID Variant graphic.
COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant detected in Marquette County, the first reported in Upper Michigan
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
MCHD: COVID-19 cases increase as more vaccines become available
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Michigan Tech falls to Truman State in NCAA Midwest Region Final
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
High School Basketball Generic Logo
U.P. High School Basketball Polls - Week 4
Calumet players celebrate a goal against Marquette.
Great Lakes Hockey Conference announces All-Conference teams, season awards