Red Wings snaps Carolina’s eight game winning streak

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored twice, Jonathan Bernier made 35 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped Carolina’s eight-game win streak with a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. Robby Fabbri snapped a tie midway through the second period, sending rebuilding Detroit to just its ninth win in 30 games. The Hurricanes entered the game only one point shy of the NHL leaders. Nino Niederreiter and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina.

