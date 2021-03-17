Advertisement

Michigan DNR: Learning the ‘bear essentials’ important for UP, northern Michigan residents

Black bears have a big appetite, an excellent sense of smell and the ability to remember a food source year after year, which is why preventing conflicts with bears is necessary.
FILE. A black bear in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
FILE. A black bear in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in northern Michigan, learning the “bear essentials” is the key to coexisting with wildlife, says the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Black bears have a big appetite, an excellent sense of smell and the ability to remember a food source year after year, which is why preventing conflicts with bears is necessary.

The DNR says residents can help their community reduce bear conflicts by following these simple steps:

  • Remove potential food sources, like bird feeders, from your yard
  • Keep pet food inside or in a secured area
  • Keep garbage and odor at a minimum by removing trash often, storing trash in a secured area and cleaning the container with disinfectant
  • Keep grills and picnic tables clean
  • Protect apiaries (bee hives), fruit trees and gardens from bears with electric fencing

Watch the DNR’s Bear Essentials video for more tips on how to avoid conflict with black bears.

“It is safer for both bears and people to keep wildlife at a distance,” the DNR said. “While putting out feeders for bird watching during the winter is a fun and safe activity, feeders can attract more than songbirds during the spring, summer and fall months. Removing them now reduces the risk of attracting bears or other curious wildlife to your property.”

Additional tips and information on how to handle conflicts with wildlife are available at Michigan.gov/Wildlife.

