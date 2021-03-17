Houghton parking deck still in limbo

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight, Houghton’s planning commission parking deck committee met to discuss how it wants to step forward in making a plan to work on the parking deck.

With such a large project at hand, the committee wanted to make sure it’s evaluating the situation correctly... which is why it chose parking-deck-specific leaders for itself.

Nominated first was Tom Merz as chair, Daniel Liebau as vice-chair and then Mike Needham as secretary.

Something prevalent at tonight’s meeting was an opportunity to take part in a charrette by Michigan State University to assess the parking deck’s needs and how to include the public’s opinions in that process.

What members weren’t sure about on that topic was whether or not to bring in the public representation before or after the Michigan State charrette.

However, Chairman Merz said he thinks inclusion is a good idea.

“The main reason is to get educated in having the public involved in the issues we’re going to be dealing with,” said Merz.

Although there is still a lot to decide about the state of Houghton’s parking deck... one thing for sure is the public will be directly involved in decision making from here on out.

The project will be gaining more motion now, more so than in the past.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.