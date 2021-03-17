Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry coming to Marquette this month, through rest of 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) is partnering agencies are bringing food pantries to Marquette this year.

UPHCS is partnering with Upper Peninsula Health Plan, YMCA of Marquette, United Way of Marquette County, Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, the City of Marquette and Feeding America West Michigan to bring mobile food pantries to Marquette County residents, starting with an event March 31.

“We are thrilled for this opportunity to partner with so many community agencies to help make these food deliveries sustainable, and to get food in the hands of people who need it,” said UPHCS Assistant Director Tyler LaPlaunt.

Mobile pantries are like farmers markets on wheels – delivering a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods to communities with a high need for food support. Attendees will not be asked to show identification or proof of income to receive food; however, they will be required to provide basic contact information and affirm their need for food. The amount of food an attendee receives will be based on household size. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all mobile pantries are providing drive-through service at this time.

Details about the March 31 event are as follows:

Location : YMCA of Marquette/Lakeview Arena Parking Lot, 401 E. Fair Ave., Marquette, MI 49855

Attendee arrival time: No earlier than 11:30 a.m.

Distribution start time: 12:30 p.m.

Additional pantries will be held at this same location June 4, July 8, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Nov. 3, and Dec. 1; times for these events are TBD. Each event will provide groceries to around 300 families, free of charge.

These are just seven of roughly 100 Mobile Pantries Feeding America West Michigan provides each month. Information about other Mobile Pantries can be found at FeedWM.org/mobile-pantry-schedule.

About UPHCS: Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves the 310,000 residents of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. We are a network of community health care providers with a shared vision of working together to improve access, reduce cost, and promote quality health care services in the communities served by our members. Visit www.uphcs.org for more information.

About Feeding America West Michigan: Serving local families in need since 1981, Feeding America West Michigan reclaims millions of meals’ worth of safe, surplus food from various sources. With the help of countless volunteers, the food bank sorts, stores and distributes this food through a network of more than 800 partners to fill hundreds of thousands of neighbors’ plates instead of landfills. The food bank’s service area consists of 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties from the Indiana border north through the Upper Peninsula. For more information, visit FeedWM.org or call 616-784-3250.

