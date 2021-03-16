Advertisement

U.P. High School Basketball Polls - Week 4

Courtesy: Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe
High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll

Boys Division 1-3

1. Iron Mountain (5) 13-0 25 2

2. Escanaba 12-1 20 1

3. Marquette 9-3 15 3

4. Bark River-Harris 14-0 7 4

5. Westwood 8-3 5 -

Others receiving votes: Jeffers (13-1 ) 3.

Division 4

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (4) 13-1 24 1

2. Munising (1) 12-1 19 3

3. Dollar Bay 11-3 14 4

4. Rudyard 10-2 13 2

5. Chassell 9-3 5 -

Girls Division 1-3

1. Sault Ste. Marie (3) 11-0 23 1

2. Menominee (2) 10-0 22 2

3. St. Ignace 9-3 14 3

4. Calumet 12-0 11 4

5. Escanaba 7-4 3 T5

Others receiving votes: Negaunee (10-2) 2.

Division 4

1. Carney-Nadeau (3) 15-0 23 2

2. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 13-1 22 1

3. Baraga 9-3 13 3

4. Cedarville 7-2 9 4

5. Ontonagon 10-2 6 5

Others receiving votes: Pickford (7-4) 1, Rudyard (8-3) 1.

