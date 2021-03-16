U.P. High School Basketball Polls - Week 4
Courtesy: Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll
Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (5) 13-0 25 2
2. Escanaba 12-1 20 1
3. Marquette 9-3 15 3
4. Bark River-Harris 14-0 7 4
5. Westwood 8-3 5 -
Others receiving votes: Jeffers (13-1 ) 3.
Division 4
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (4) 13-1 24 1
2. Munising (1) 12-1 19 3
3. Dollar Bay 11-3 14 4
4. Rudyard 10-2 13 2
5. Chassell 9-3 5 -
Girls Division 1-3
1. Sault Ste. Marie (3) 11-0 23 1
2. Menominee (2) 10-0 22 2
3. St. Ignace 9-3 14 3
4. Calumet 12-0 11 4
5. Escanaba 7-4 3 T5
Others receiving votes: Negaunee (10-2) 2.
Division 4
1. Carney-Nadeau (3) 15-0 23 2
2. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 13-1 22 1
3. Baraga 9-3 13 3
4. Cedarville 7-2 9 4
5. Ontonagon 10-2 6 5
Others receiving votes: Pickford (7-4) 1, Rudyard (8-3) 1.
