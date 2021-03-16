U.P. Energy Task Force finalizes a proposal for Governor Whitmer in the event of a Line 5 Pipeline shutdown

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The future of the Line 5 Pipeline is uncertain, and after 20 meetings, the U.P. Energy Task Force finalized a report for the Governor’s office for alternative options to supply propane to the U.P. in the event of a possible shut down.

Dan Scripps, Michigan public service commission chair, said the task force focused on goals of more propane storage, rails, and stronger consumer protections in a five-point plan.

“We’ve heard anecdotal evidence of retailers who are working to line up alternative supply arrangements.”

And additional money may be coming from Governor Whitmer’s executive budget recommendation in the Rail Economic Development Program, according to Scripps.

“This is one we identified back in 2019 as an opportunity for some dollars for propane storage and some planning grants as well.”

The third point focuses on the commission’s energy emergency planning and monitoring, which continues partnerships with the Propane Gas Association for annual gas appraisals in supply and prices.

“Just trying to get a sense of any sort of warning signs on the horizon and being battle station ready to respond if we see constrains in supply.”

And Scripps said adding additional assistance programs and protecting propane users from price gauging is equally important in an event of a shutdown.

“We’ve got a pilot that’s ongoing that pairs assistance dollars with flexible payment plans for propane customers.”

And finally, increasing propane efficiency - like making high efficiency propane furnaces and water heaters – is included.

The U.P. Task Force’s final report is due to Governor Whitmer on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

