The UPside - March 15, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Mike “Stretch” Fik, who is a snowmobile groomer in the Copper Country.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Mike “Stretch” Fik, who is a snowmobile groomer in the Copper Country.

Fik retired and moved to the U.P. because he loves to snowmobile, and his wife is from Houghton. About four years ago he got involved with a snowmobile club and started grooming the trails. He also runs a Facebook page called Western UP Trail Reports, where he goes live from the groomer or just out on the trail, giving people a live look and report on the conditions of the trails.

Learn more about his work and passion for snowmobiling in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

