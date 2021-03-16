Advertisement

Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth

By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of people will soon receive a new stimulus payment from the federal government, and there is an easy way for recipients to find out how much money they will get.

Below is a calculator where those eligible can calculate how much they will receive based on a few questions.

Payments are determined based on filing status, adjusted gross income and dependents claimed. A single person with no dependents that qualifies based on income would receive $1,400, while a married couple with four children would get $5,600.

The IRS said the first batch of payments were sent out by direct deposit as early as last Friday, but many should receive their official payments on Wednesday.

The checks are going to Americans as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law on March 11.

People who qualify for a stimulus payment can check to see when they will receive their funds using the IRS Get My Payment tool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County
Joe Julio Mugshot
Hancock man, Hubbell woman arraigned on meth charges following UPSET investigations
File image of money.
UP counties getting $56M from COVID stimulus
MTU Webcam: House fire in Houghton County
UPDATE: No injuries in Houghton house fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
Veterans are suing an earplug manufacturer, saying for over a decade the military received...
Sounding off: Veterans say their standard-issue earplugs caused hearing loss
A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.
2 teens accused of setting N.Y. man on fire, killing him
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Vaccinated Florida mom gives birth to first-known baby born with COVID antibodies