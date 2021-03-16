Spring has arrived at Chenier’s Greenhouse

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s looking like spring at Chenier’s Greenhouse in Gladstone.

Co-owner Nick Chenier began planting spring flowers about three weeks ago.

They will be in full bloom and ready for your garden when the Greenhouse opens for retail on April 30th.

If you’re new to planting and don’t know what to look for, Chenier can guide you through the large plant selection.

“We have a wide variety of plants and that’s- we pride ourselves on variety and quality. And as far as variety, we have over 100 species and probably 3 or 400 varieties of those different species,” says the third generation greenhouse owner.

Chenier’s Greenhouse is family owned and operated, with locations in Gladstone, Norway and Marinette.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.