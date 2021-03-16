Some Warming on Wednesday
With Cooling Again Expected Thursday
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered flurries and light showers
Highs: near 40 in most locations, coolest near the Great Lakes
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, brisk northeast winds
Highs: mainly 30s north, 40s south
Friday: Sunny
Highs: 40s to near 50 along the Wisconsin line
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: 50s except 40s to near 50 east with the coolest readings near Lake Michigan
Warm, breezy weather is expected on Sunday with a chance of some showers on Monday.
