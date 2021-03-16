Some Warming on Wednesday

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered flurries and light showers

Highs: near 40 in most locations, coolest near the Great Lakes

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, brisk northeast winds

Highs: mainly 30s north, 40s south

Friday: Sunny

Highs: 40s to near 50 along the Wisconsin line

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: 50s except 40s to near 50 east with the coolest readings near Lake Michigan

Warm, breezy weather is expected on Sunday with a chance of some showers on Monday.

