SEMCO offers programs to help U.P. residents pay heating bills

SEMCO Energy in Negaunee.
SEMCO Energy in Negaunee.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Natural gas prices have remained low and consistent over the winter, but some people may still be struggling to pay their heating bills.

SEMCO Energy in Negaunee has programs that can help make ends meet.

Income-based help is available with monthly assistance programs and winter protection plans. Some other programs provide aid to senior residents and military families.

A spokesperson for SEMCO, Tom Lubbers, says if you can’t pay your bill on time, don’t hesitate to call.

“I can’t stress how important it is for folks that may be struggling or want to know about that call our call center to really learn more and see what is available to individual customers,” says Lubbers. “We can work with them to help get them qualified and identify a program that works for them.”

Lubbers says SEMCO has an Energy Waste Reduction program that can help customers save money on appliances and insulation down the road. More information is available here.

To contact the SEMCO call center, dial 1-(800)-624-2019.

