Renters and landlords can receive financial aid through COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Tenants struggling financially due to the pandemic could be in luck. This week, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority is rolling out the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program (CERA).

“This program really aims to help renters and landlords in a situation where the renter hasn’t been able to keep up on their payments during COVID,” said Kelly Rose, Chief Housing Solutions Officer for the MSHDA. “It can also help the renter with their utility payments as well.”

CERA is a $282 million program, with an additional $340 million appropriated by the state legislature.

Rose says this program—unlike the previous Eviction Diversion Program—does not require landlords to forgive rent.

“It allows us to pay up to 12 months of rental rears,” explained Rose. “The renter gets to maintain their housing and stay safe in their home, and the landlord gets to recoup all those payments, because we do know landlords are hurting as well.”

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, no payment-based evictions have been made since last spring. According to Sheriff Greg Zyburt, that is due to the CDC’s Eviction Moratorium.

While the moratorium ends at the end of March, Zyburt says the grants from the CERA Program should help to keep people in their homes.

“Once the tenants can’t pay, they contact the Marquette Alger Resolution Service,” Zyburt said. “Then they’re able to get the check through the different grants that have been coming through.”

Sheriff Zyburt says eviction rates in Marquette County would likely be extremely high if it weren’t for this federal assistance.

“In 2019, we had 315 evictions,” said Zuburt. “Then in 2020, up until the moratorium, there were 175.”

Rose encourages those in need of financial help because of the pandemic to visit michigan.gov/cera to apply for the assistance program.

“We have over $600 million for this program in our initial allocation to the state, and we’re going to be getting more funds from the American Rescue Plan,” Rose said. “We want to make sure everyone gets served through this program.”

Click here to view eligibility requirements for the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

