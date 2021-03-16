Advertisement

Renters and landlords can receive financial aid through COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Unlike the previous Eviction Diversion Program, CERA does not require landlords to forgive rent.
Landlords can receive up to 12 months of rear rental payments through CERA.
Landlords can receive up to 12 months of rear rental payments through CERA.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Tenants struggling financially due to the pandemic could be in luck. This week, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority is rolling out the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program (CERA).

“This program really aims to help renters and landlords in a situation where the renter hasn’t been able to keep up on their payments during COVID,” said Kelly Rose, Chief Housing Solutions Officer for the MSHDA. “It can also help the renter with their utility payments as well.”

CERA is a $282 million program, with an additional $340 million appropriated by the state legislature.

Rose says this program—unlike the previous Eviction Diversion Program—does not require landlords to forgive rent.

“It allows us to pay up to 12 months of rental rears,” explained Rose. “The renter gets to maintain their housing and stay safe in their home, and the landlord gets to recoup all those payments, because we do know landlords are hurting as well.”

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, no payment-based evictions have been made since last spring. According to Sheriff Greg Zyburt, that is due to the CDC’s Eviction Moratorium.

While the moratorium ends at the end of March, Zyburt says the grants from the CERA Program should help to keep people in their homes.

“Once the tenants can’t pay, they contact the Marquette Alger Resolution Service,” Zyburt said. “Then they’re able to get the check through the different grants that have been coming through.”

Sheriff Zyburt says eviction rates in Marquette County would likely be extremely high if it weren’t for this federal assistance.

“In 2019, we had 315 evictions,” said Zuburt. “Then in 2020, up until the moratorium, there were 175.”

Rose encourages those in need of financial help because of the pandemic to visit michigan.gov/cera to apply for the assistance program.

“We have over $600 million for this program in our initial allocation to the state, and we’re going to be getting more funds from the American Rescue Plan,” Rose said. “We want to make sure everyone gets served through this program.”

Click here to view eligibility requirements for the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Julio Mugshot
Hancock man, Hubbell woman arraigned on meth charges following UPSET investigations
File image
Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County
File image of money.
UP counties getting $56M from COVID stimulus
MTU Webcam: House fire in Houghton County
UPDATE: No injuries in Houghton house fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The U. J. Noblet Forestry and Wood Products Building, Gene Hesterberg Hall, on Michigan Tech's...
MTU Forest Program on PBS Sunday
Bikes on rack at Quick Stop Bike Shop in Marquette
Marquette bike shops help prepare cyclists for spring
Sign at Superior Honey Farm in Chassell on March 12, 2021.
Beekeeper in Chassell prepares for bee season
FILE. DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.
DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans issues visitation update