Registration open for 21st annual YMCA Run/Walk

The race is scheduled for April 17th and will have a 5K and 10K course.
(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Run/Walk Event at the YMCA of Marquette County is back, and registration is now open.

The race is scheduled for April 17th and will have a 5K and 10K course. Each course starts at the YMCA and stretches to Presque Isle and back.

To remain under COVID restrictions, there will be a rolling start. Participants can show up and start their race between 8a.m. and 11a.m.

The YMCA staff is ready to welcome runners back for the in-person event.

“I just think it makes it more fun for people, especially if they want to be a little competitive,” says Jenna Zdunek, YMCA CEO. “It’s more of a family event, I mean of course you can do it virtually and that’s great, and that was the need that had to be filled last year, but I’m hoping it’ll have more people turn out and there will be some people running together.”

Zdunek says everyone who registers to race will receive a t-shirt and a medal.

To register, visit the YMCA website.

