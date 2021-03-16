Advertisement

Portage Health Foundation scholarship applications due Friday

Give your kids a nudge so they don’t miss this deadline...
The Portage Health Foundation is doling out a large amount of scholarships.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is still accepting scholarship applications this week.

Graduating high school students, currently enrolled college students or people wishing to go back to school can all apply for specific scholarships through PHF.

Awarded funds will range from $1,500 to $2,500.

If a student is planning on, or already attends schools like Finlandia or MTU there may even be larger opportunities.

“We just want to make sure that the word gets out,” said PHF Executive Director Kevin Store. “Worst case is that that money would go unused. We know that there [are] families and students out there that certainly could use [it].”

Store said there is plenty of money left and he encourages people to apply by 3:00 on Friday when the deadline closes.

If you know any graduating seniors, Store said you should especially nudge them to apply if they haven’t.

