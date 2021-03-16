MTU Forest Program on PBS Sunday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s College of Forest Resources and Environmental Science will be featured in a PBS premiere this weekend.

This feature will give viewers insight into the program’s goals for the future of building materials. One goal is to outline the potential of the Keweenaw’s natural resources to be used in the construction over non-renewable materials.

The program will air Sunday, March 21, at 3:30 p.m. on WNMU- TV, the local PBS station, on channel 13.1.

“We’re really glad to get that message out on what are some of the emerging bioproducts from the forests that are coming out,” said Mark Rudnicki, Forest and Biomaterials Professor at MTU. “I think there’s a huge opportunity that is outlined in the video.”

Rudnicki said he hopes people will watch and that he is excited about the future of the program.

