UPDATE: One arrested after standoff with Michigan State Police in Negaunee Township

Michigan State Police troopers attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant. The subject brandished a weapon at the troopers.
Michigan State Police investigation in Negaunee
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One individual is in police custody after a standoff in Negaunee Township this afternoon.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant at a residence on Midway Drive. According to Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio, the subject brandished a weapon at the troopers.

“The troopers retreated and set up a perimeter around the building,” said Lieutenant Giannunzio. “The person barricaded themselves in the building and, through some negotiations here with the troopers on scene, he came out peacefully without a weapon and is under arrest.”

Lieutenant Giannunzio says there is no threat to the public.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department assisted state troopers on the scene. The MSP Emergency Support Team and Hometown Security Team also assisted.Midway

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drive in Negaunee is currently closed while the Michigan State Police and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department conduct an investigation.

An officer on scene said that one person has been arrested on a felony charge.

TV6 will have more information as it becomes available.

