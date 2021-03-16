Advertisement

Marquette County Board approves 911 surcharge

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday night the Marquette County Board approved a resolution for a new surcharge on phones that can access 911 in the county. The surcharge is for $0.42 per month beginning July 1 this year.

The surcharge would generate about $290,000 annually for Central Dispatch. The Central Dispatch Manager, Gary Johnson, says the added revenue would help pay for an increased work load, infrastructure and technological upgrades or repairs. During the meeting, Johnson shared some examples of anticipated costs for Central Dispatch.

“Looking at the future we have a lot of capitol expenses coming up, our VHF radio system is 20 years old, those transmitters, we have eight of them, are anywhere from $15,000-$20,000 each,” Johnson said.

The Michigan State Police has also secured funding to build a new Central Dispatch area at the Negaunee Post. It’s estimated that work could begin around the end of the coming summer.

