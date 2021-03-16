Marquette Board of Light and Power warns about electric bill scam calls

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new set of scam calls are spreading around and targeting those who pay electric bills.

The phone call is an automated voice saying you either owe money on your electric bill, or you qualify for a discount.

In some cases, the call threatens disconnect if money is not received.

The Board of Light and Power says they do not contact customers with automated messages, and they warn to not follow any instructions given.

“What they’re trying to do is force you into a high pressure situation where you react without thinking,” says Administrative Services Manager Matt Zavislak. “So don’t select one, definitely don’t go buy a gift card, and don’t call these people back.”

If you have any questions about your bill or a call you received, contact the Board of Light and Power customer service at (906) 228-0300.

