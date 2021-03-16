Marquette bike shops help prepare cyclists for spring

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring is days away, and bicyclists are gearing up and tuning up before hitting the trails or sidewalks.

Erik Carlson, owner of Quick Stop Bike Shop on Third Street, says business is already bustling due to early warm conditions.

“It’s about two months ahead of schedule in terms of what we’re seeing with snow melt and also just business,” he said. “So, it’s busy in the shop already.”

Carlson says people can bring their bikes to his shop to make sure everything is okay or if some parts need fixing.

“We always want to check our drivetrain to make sure everything is shifting well,” he explained. “Sometimes, we get a little rust on the chain during the winter. Usually, our tires are pretty low, so grab your pump and pump your tires up.”

Despite business remaining steady over the past year, Carlson says there has lately been more demand than supply. Just up the street is Down Wind Sports, where co-owner Todd King says the same thing is happening there and across the country.

“We’re pretty fortunate to have what we have right now,” King said, “but that supply might be dwindling in the next couple months.”

But King says his business is still able to make sure customers’ bicycles are in good shape

“Something that we do is address shifting, brake issues, and any type of adjustments that might need to be happening on the bike,” he stated.

King and Carlson ask bicyclists to be safe while riding as everyone continues to pedal through the pandemic.

