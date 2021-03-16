Finlandia’s Student Nursing Association to host blood drive March 25

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Student Nurses Association (FUSNA) will be hosting a Blood Drive

The donation event will take place on March 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. eastern in the Chapel of St. Matthew. Donors will go to the Chapel to complete paperwork and check vital signs before donating in the bloodmobile, which will be parked in the Old Main parking lot.

The FUSNA is partnering with UP Health System Regional Blood Center to sponsor the event.

There is currently a shortage of donated blood in the Upper Peninsula and across the country and FUSNA president Madelyn Ball hopes that people will turn up to help combat the shortage.

“It is especially important to donate blood right now since we are still currently in a pandemic and there has been a severe blood shortage nationwide throughout COVID-19,” said Ball. “We highly encourage people to try and appreciate all donations. Donating blood is an amazing way to help save lives and we will maintain guidelines to keep everyone safe.”

Ball also stressed that they are taking a number of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the event including enforcing masks, disinfection protocols, frequent hand washing and limiting the number of people in the Chapel Basement. Additionally, the Bloodmobile will have no more than three donors at a time. Ball also said that people who have been experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat) or have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days will not be able to donate blood.

The FUSNA will also be hosting a bake sale and selling Saykllys candy bars at the blood drive for $1. Candy bar proceeds go to our fundraising for Little Brothers: Friends of the Elderly and bake sale items help raise money for SNA events.

You can make an appointment to donate blood or walk-in the day of the event. To make an appointment, please contact Allyson Solka at arsolka@finlandia.edu. For further questions, please reach out to Madelyn Ball at mmball@finlandia.edu.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

