Advertisement

Finlandia’s Student Nursing Association to host blood drive March 25

The FUSNA is partnering with UP Health System Regional Blood Center to sponsor the event.
Finlandia University blood drive.
Finlandia University blood drive.(WLUC/FinnU)
By TV6 News Team and Finlandia University
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Student Nurses Association (FUSNA) will be hosting a Blood Drive

The donation event will take place on March 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. eastern in the Chapel of St. Matthew. Donors will go to the Chapel to complete paperwork and check vital signs before donating in the bloodmobile, which will be parked in the Old Main parking lot.

The FUSNA is partnering with UP Health System Regional Blood Center to sponsor the event.

There is currently a shortage of donated blood in the Upper Peninsula and across the country and FUSNA president Madelyn Ball hopes that people will turn up to help combat the shortage.

“It is especially important to donate blood right now since we are still currently in a pandemic and there has been a severe blood shortage nationwide throughout COVID-19,” said Ball. “We highly encourage people to try and appreciate all donations. Donating blood is an amazing way to help save lives and we will maintain guidelines to keep everyone safe.”

Ball also stressed that they are taking a number of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the event including enforcing masks, disinfection protocols, frequent hand washing and limiting the number of people in the Chapel Basement. Additionally, the Bloodmobile will have no more than three donors at a time. Ball also said that people who have been experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat) or have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days will not be able to donate blood.

The FUSNA will also be hosting a bake sale and selling Saykllys candy bars at the blood drive for $1. Candy bar proceeds go to our fundraising for Little Brothers: Friends of the Elderly and bake sale items help raise money for SNA events.

You can make an appointment to donate blood or walk-in the day of the event. To make an appointment, please contact Allyson Solka at arsolka@finlandia.edu. For further questions, please reach out to Madelyn Ball at mmball@finlandia.edu.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County
Joe Julio Mugshot
Hancock man, Hubbell woman arraigned on meth charges following UPSET investigations
File image of money.
UP counties getting $56M from COVID stimulus
MTU Webcam: House fire in Houghton County
UPDATE: No injuries in Houghton house fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Preparing a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine clinic for veterans, spouses to be held Monday in Marquette
AG Nessel charges downstate man for death threats made against Biden, Whitmer, Pelosi
Michigan State Police investigation in Negaunee
UPDATE: One arrested after standoff with Michigan State Police in Negaunee Township
Hometown Health Hero awards in Michigan.
Nominations open for Hometown Health Hero awards