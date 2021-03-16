DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans issues visitation update

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans has issued an update on visitation at the veteran home.

Jacobetti Administrator Ron Oja says the veterans’ home is still closed to public, but is starting indoor visitation for family back up.

Oja also provided more information on nursing home visitation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, as well as details on an upcoming veteran and spouses COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

The full letter sent out Tuesday afternoon, by Administrator Ron Oja, is below.

Friends and family,

There are a lot of things changing/happening now and I felt it was a good time to provide an update to everyone.

The Home is still closed to the public, even though we are starting indoor visitation. If you have a drop off for a member please do so in the front entrance. The front entrance is monitored Monday through Friday from 8a-4p so your delivery will make it to the member faster. If you are making a delivery after hours, please call the 1 West supervisor at (906) 362-2622 and they will take care of the delivery.

Indoor visitation will continue for most floors after we clear one cycle of testing. Visitation can resume for our 2 East members after 14 days have passed (March 28th). Another exciting development concerns visitation. If the member is fully vaccinated, which means that they are at least 2 weeks following receipt of the second dose, they can choose to have close contact including touch. Masks must still be worn by both the member and the visitor, but you can finally hug your loved one.

Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) will be conducting a vaccine clinic, please see details below:

In the first of several COVID-19 veteran vaccination clinics around Michigan, the MVAA and Michigan National Guard will vaccinate veterans 50 and older and their spouses and caregivers on March 22 in Marquette.

Vaccines will be available free of charge for those who register in advance for a time slot by calling 1-800-MICH-VET (1-800-642-4838) and choosing option 6. Registration is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The March 22 vaccination clinic will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center. The second vaccine will be given April 19.

Registrants should bring a picture ID. Veterans are also encouraged to bring their DD-214, as representatives will be on hand to help them sign up for VA health care and other benefits.

The MVAA is working on scheduling veteran vaccination clinics at other locations around the state.

If you have any questions please let me know. Thank you!

Ron Oja, NHA, Administrator, DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans

