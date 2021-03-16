COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Hancock Wednesday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Hancock Wednesday.

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) will be providing the COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. eastern. The clinic will take place at 821 Water Street in Hancock.

The opportunity to be vaccinated is available for those ages 50+ who have qualifying health conditions.

To be added to the list to be vaccinated, please call 906-483-1060. This clinic is by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

