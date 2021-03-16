Advertisement

COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant detected in Marquette County, the first reported in Upper Michigan

This variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility, the Marquette County Health Department said in a release.
COVID Variant graphic.
COVID Variant graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) was notified Tuesday, that genetic testing has confirmed that the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected in a positive case within Marquette County.

This is the first confirmation of the B.1.1.7 variant in Upper Michigan. The first B.1.1.7 case was identified in Michigan in mid-January in Washtenaw County.

This variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility, MCHD said in a release. Compared to the standard SARS-CoV-2 virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Therefore, MCHD said, additional public health efforts are required once the variant has been identified, to slow the spread within the community.

The health department said to protect our community, we all must work together to make an effort to get vaccinated and adhere to social distancing, mask-use, hand hygiene and other mitigation strategies. Vaccine registration is now available to ANY citizen 16 years of age and older. Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can now register through the link provided at www.mqthealth.org

As a reminder, once vaccine is available for you an email will be sent to the email address you provided on the preregistration form. This email will contain a unique link allowing you to select an appointment time. The link will only work for the registered individual and can only be used one time.

Emails will be sent this week for appointments on Thursday, March 18 and Saturday, March 20.

