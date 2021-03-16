Beekeeper in Chassell prepares for bee season

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Although it’s been in the 20s and 30s in Chassell a lot lately, Beekeeper David Wiitanen is hard at work preparing for warmer days on the Superior Honey Farm.

“If you have an opportunity to get out there to make sure they’re alive, clean the entrances,” said Wiitanen. “If they’re a little shy on feed, get ‘em some sugar or pollen.”

Right now, with the colder weather, Wiitanen said the bees are still moving slow. Although, as soon as things warm up, they will be buzzing around.

“Bees don’t really hibernate,” said Wiitanen. “They cluster. The colder it is, the tighter the cluster and as it warms up, that cluster will expand.”

For Wiitanen, he has bee yards ranging from Baraga to the Houghton Canal. Between his 16 bee yards he maintains 200-250 hives. Each hive can have tens of thousands of bees that call it home.

Since bees reproduce quickly, the early spring check-in gives beekeepers an idea of how hives are doing.

“Are they strong enough that I can split them and start another colony,” Wiitanen said is a big question for beekeepers. “We just want to see where we’re at so we can meet our needs as the year progresses.”

As the bees start producing honey, Wiitanen will process everything in his workshop.

“It’s farming. Just like cattle or sheep,” said Wiitanen. “Just don’t stick them in a hive and forget about them… [do] whatever is required to keep that hive alive.”

Wiitenen said he looks forward to when the bees start being more social in the summer and when he can harvest some homemade honey.

