AG Nessel charges downstate man for death threats made against Biden, Whitmer, Pelosi

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged a Holland man with crimes for making death threats against President Joe Biden, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

21-year-old Joshua Doctor, of Holland, is charged with one count of threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, both 20-year felonies.

Charges were filed Monday in Ottawa County 58th District Court. Doctor turned himself in Tuesday and was arraigned on the charges before Judge Bradley Knoll.

The case was initiated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which followed up on tips it received about threatening posts Doctor allegedly made on the social media platform, iFunny. Michigan State Police continued the investigation and referred the case to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for prosecution.

“Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the thorough investigative work by the FBI and Michigan State Police on this case, and I consider it another excellent example of showcasing the dedication that those working in law enforcement have to protecting the public.”

Doctor posted multiple threatening comments on the social media platform in January 2021. In those posts, Doctor stated he would use a gun to shoot and kill the elected officials and would “be the catalyst” for a new American revolution. Doctor also had information on how to make a bomb and where to find the necessary materials on his smart phone.

Doctor is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on April 8 and a preliminary exam on April 15.

Click here to view a copy of Doctor’s charging document.

