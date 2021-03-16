Advertisement

A quiet and warm trend ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A mid-level area of low pressure is moving across the region and brought very light snow for some parts of the U.P. early this morning. Once, this clears upper-level ridging will slowly work in with gradual warming. By the end of the week, high pressure at the surface will be the dominating feature for us. Therefore a dry, warmer, and sunnier pattern is on the way for the weekend. With all the snowmelt and dry conditions wildfire danger risk increases. Avoid burning brush piles.

Today: Morning snowflakes, followed by mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

St. Patrick’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Monday: Scattered light showers

>Highs: 40S

