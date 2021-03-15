Advertisement

Work on M-26 Firesteel River bridge replacement project resumes Tuesday

The work will require intermittent single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing about $12.5 million to replace two bridges on M-26 over the east and west branches of the Firesteel River in Ontonagon County. (MDOT/MiDrive Image)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be restarting work on the $12.5 million project to replace two bridges on M-26 over the east and west branches of the Firesteel River in Ontonagon County.

Work started last May and was suspended for the winter. The project resumes Tuesday, March 16, and the project is expected to be completed sometime this spring.

The new bridges will be built off-alignment to minimize traffic impacts. The new bridges are expected to be complete and open to traffic by fall 2021. The old bridges are expected to be demolished in spring 2022. Work includes about 1.3 miles of asphalt pavement rebuilding, earthwork, drainage, guardrail and pavement markings, bridge building, and approach work.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

The work will require intermittent single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

The new bridges will replace older structures that have reached the end of their useful service life. The new bridges will be wider, safer and more efficient for the motoring public.

