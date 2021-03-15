Wildcat Hockey Set For WCHA Championship Weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey program is set for a WCHA semifinal matchup with MacNaughton Cup winners Minnesota State University - Mankato Friday, March 19 at 2:07 p.m. CT. The host Mavericks swept their WCHA quarterfinals with Ferris State University while the Wildcats took the 2-1 series win on the road at 13th-ranked Bowling Green State University to advance to the semifinals.

The winner will then face the winner of Friday night’s semifinal contest between Lake Superior State University and Bemidji State University on Saturday, March 20 at 7:07 p.m. CT.

All games can be streamed live with a flohockey.tv subscription or on heard on the radio via rrnsports.com and 100.3 The Point.

AGAINST THE MAVERICKS

The Wildcats and Mavericks previously met to open their WCHA schedules with a home series in Marquette. It was MSU coming out on top, taking the series 2-0.

All-time, the Wildcats are 4-17-3 against the Mavericks, including 2-10 in Mankato.

This will be the two teams’ second meeting in the WCHA Tournament, having previously met in a first round matchup in March 2014.

AGAINST THE LAKERS

The Wildcats and Lakers have met four times this season, having most recently split their WCHA series with a pair of overtime games.

After allowing a goal with 3.2 seconds remaining in overtime of game one, the Wildcats bounced back for an extra session victory of their own Saturday night.

AJ Vanderbeck tallied the game-winner at 3:54 of the overtime frame to pick up his first collegiate hat trick. He finished the weekend with four points off three goals and an assist, second only to Andre Ghantous who had five with a goal and four assists.

Joseph Nardi also had four points on the weekend, accounting for two goals and two assists.

All-time the Wildcats own a 75-47-13 record over the Lakers.

AGAINST THE BEAVERS

All-time, the Wildcats and Beavers have met on 25 occasions with BSU holding the edge as NMU trails the series 8-15-6.

Most recently, the Wildcats swept their conference series with the Beavers, including a 5-1 win Friday night before a 3-2 overtime victory the following evening.

Andre Ghantous, who was named WCHA Forward of the Week following the series at BSU, led the team in points with a goal and four assists while his linemate Joseph Nardi picked up four points off two goals and two assists.

The Wildcats two shorthanded goals thus far in 2020-21 came in game one at BSU, with Ghantous and Garrett Klee both scoring on the same penalty partway through the third period.

Ben Newhouse was the hero in Saturday’s contest, netting the game-winning goal in overtime to earn the weekend sweep.

Rico DiMatteo played his first full collegiate series starting both games for the Wildcats in Bemidji. With 47 saves in two games, the rookie posted a .940 save percentage and earned WCHA Rookie of the Week honors.

FOLLOW ALONG

Social Media: https://twitter.com/NMU_Wildcats and https://twitter.com/NMUHockey

Radio: http://www.rrnsports.com/

Video: http://share.flosports.tv/SHI1

LAST TIME OUT

The Wildcats are coming off a road series win at No. 13 Bowling Green State University where the team advanced to the WCHA Semifinals following a 5-1 victory in game three of the WCHA Quarterfinals to take the 2-1 series win.

In three games, 12 Wildcats highlighted the box score, including six with multiple points. Mikey Colella net three goals in the best-of-three series, including the game-winner on Sunday evening to send his team on to the semifinal round. He also scored on the powerplay in the third period for the first multi-goal game of his career.

AJ Vanderbeck led the team in total points in the weekend series, tallying four assists.

Rico DiMatteo went 2-1 on the weekend, stopping 107 shots faced while owning a .930 save percentage.

