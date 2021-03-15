Voting now open for United Way’s Mask-erade contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mask-erade Mask Decorating contest challenged community members to decorate a face mask and upload a photo of them wearing it. Submissions were accepted between March 1st and 14th.

Now that all the submissions are in, it is time for the community to vote on which is their favorite.

Each vote is 5 dollars, and there are no limits on the number of times you can vote.

United Way’s Executive Director Andrew Rickauer says the contest has about 350 entries.

“We have a lot of face masks, and we just want to make sure that people are wearing them, being safe,” says Rickauer. “And we understand that most likely we will be wearing masks for several more months, so have a little fun with it.”

Voting is open starting today and runs until Saturday.

The winners of the contest will be announced next week, and will receive gift cards from local businesses.

To vote, visit the United Way of Marquette County website.

